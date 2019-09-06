In the first match of the UCF Challenge at The Venue, Kansas volleyball swept the Albany Great Danes to move to 3-0 on the season.
The game started in favor of the Jayhawks, running out to a 25-16 win in the first set. The Great Danes struggled hitting the ball, having a below 15% hitting average in the set.
The second set was much different, more in favor on the Great Danes. The two squads went back and forth but Albany saw itself take a 23-20 lead.
With their backs against the wall, the Jayhawks turned around and rallied off five straight points, including a serve ace that ended the set.
Kansas was led by senior middle blocker Zoe Hill who had six kills through the two sets, along with 12 assists from junior setter Sara Nielsen.
Down 2-0, the Great Danes refused to go out without a fight. The third set was a battle for both sides as both squads went toe-to-toe every single play.
The Jayhawks got out to a 10-6 lead, but Albany continued to fight. However, Kansas still had the momentum from the first two sets and it showed once the Jayhawks got out to a five point lead.
Albany was down 21-15 but turned on the motor and battled the Jayhawks, forcing extra points. Kansas eventually won the set 29-27 to continue its perfect season.
Freshman outside hitter Rachel Hickman led the pack with 11 total kills. Senior defensive specialist Allie Nelson finished the match with 16 digs.
The Jayhawks will continue to the next match in the UCF Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 7, against South Carolina. The match will begin at 3 p.m.