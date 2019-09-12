Coming into the first game at the new Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, Kansas volleyball came in on a two-game losing streak and in need of some form of bounce back in front of its home crowd. That wish came true against Morehead State as the Jayhawks completed the 3-0 sweep of the Eagles.
After competing back-and-forth all through the second set, the Jayhawks simply coasted in the third and willed their way to victory.
With a crowd roaring on the sidelines, Kansas went up 5-0 in the third set and continued its domination throughout. Seemingly every time Morehead State got the ball over the net, the Jayhawks would block it right back and score.
The set could be summed up in one play: a kill from senior middle blocker Zoe Hill. Hill was set up by junior setter Sara Nielsen, and she launched the ball over the net in dominant fashion.
Midway through the set, Morehead State finally started to put together scoring drives, but the Jayhawks still continued to find ways to shut down the momentum and keep its lead.
After trailing 11-1, Morehead State managed to get within four, trailing 14-10, but that was the closest it got to coming back.
The Jayhawks ended up taking the set 25-18 to complete the sweep over Morehead State.
The first set was much like the third, with Kansas racing out to a lead and never looking back. The Jayhawks jumped out early 10-3 and never let Morehead State within five after that point.
Morehead State rallied toward the end of the set, looking like the team had some fight left in it. However, the effort wasn’t enough, and the Jayhawks took the first set 25-18.
The second set was much different, a battle from start to finish. The moment the Eagles would score, Kansas would immediately score right back.
In fact, the first time one squad took a two-point lead came when the Jayhawks led 18-16 late in the set.
Much of the reason the Eagles were able to stay in it was due to the Jayhawks’ inability to convert. The .400 hitting percentage from the first set quickly dropped down to .094% in the second.
Regardless, after going up 19-16, the Jayhawks refused to let Morehead State within two and finished victorious in the second set, 25-21.
Kansas was led by Hill’s 10 kills followed by redshirt senior outside hitter Ashley Smith with 9. Nielsen ended the match with 24 assists.
The Jayhawks will continue the Kansas Invitational on Friday, Sept. 13, against the 4-2 Arizona Wildcats. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.