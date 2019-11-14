Kansas volleyball traveled to Waco, Texas, to take on the No. 3 Baylor Bears Wednesday, where they were swept 3-0.
The first set brought a lot of promise and hope for Kansas. The Jayhawks started out looking hot, leading 8-5 before Baylor went on an 8-0 run to take back control of the game.
Baylor senior outside hitter Gia Milana was unstoppable for the Bears, totaling nine kills in the first set alone, equaling Kansas’ team total to that point.
Junior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley, Baylor’s shining star, trailed right behind Milana with five kills. The Jayhawks were no match for the two powerful hitters, as they dropped the first set 25-19.
Kansas pulled out all the stops in the second set. Playing underdog against the No. 3 team in the country, the Jayhawks battled in what was a hard-fought set for both sides. Kansas came within one point of securing the set, up 24-21 late until Baylor started scorching back and winning the set 26-24.
The Baylor Bears came into Wednesday’s game having only lost two sets at home this season. The sub-.500 Jayhawks came close to making that number increase to three. After a valiant effort from the entire Kansas roster, the Jayhawks just couldn’t get the luck to fall for them, as the Bears ended up taking back the set.
The third set was just a beat-down from the Bears. They seemed to take exception to Kansas coming so close in each of the first two, so they made sure their opponents could not get out to an early lead again. Baylor opened the set on fire, starting it on a 13-4 run against the Jayhawks. Kansas just couldn't come back from that.
The Jayhawks did, however, show they still could fight after being down by such a large margin, after creating their own 7-0 run. Kansas couldn’t quite make anything of it, as that only brought them within six points of Baylor.
Down 18-5 earlier in the set, Kansas was able to still fight, bringing the final set to a 25-18 loss.
Redshirt senior outside hitter Ashley Smith recorded a team-leading 10 kills, and freshman outside hitter Morgan Christon trailed her with nine.
Pressley led the Bears in kills, as has been the season-long norm for the team, with a whopping 17 in three sets. Milana followed with 13 kills.
The Jayhawks' success against one of the best team's in the country is thanks to their hitting percentage, as they finished with an above-average .192 hitting percentage and almost matched the Bears in errors. Kansas had 15 and the Bears had 14.
Kansas will look to improve in its next match, as it takes on in-state rival Kansas State in a Sunflower Showdown rematch Saturday. The match begins at 1 p.m. in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.