Kansas volleyball will look to pick up the pace against the incoming Eagles in its Thursday night matchup against Morehead State.
The team will hope to come back from two devastating losses against UCF and South Carolina, where the Jayhawks lost 1-3 and 0-3 respectively.
After showing this season’s promise in the first three games, Kansas has lost a little momentum, as seen in the last two matchups. The now 3-2 Jayhawks will look forward to their matchup at home as they try to make up for a now two-game skid.
The Jayhawks will break in the newly renovated Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena and hope to start their second winning streak of the season. Hopefully the new stadium will energize the team against its visiting opponents from Morehead, Kentucky.
Lead performances from senior blocker Zoe Hill and freshman blocker Gracie Van Driel could be key to a Kansas victory this Thursday. The Jayhawks will look to improve their clip against the Eagles as they hope to raise their .190 attack percentage.
Another player to watch for is redshirt senior hitter Ashley Smith, who put up a team-leading 14 kills against South Carolina but fell to just five kills against UCF.
Morehead will try to improve its five-game win streak by playing another dominant game. The Eagles' winning streak involves their last three games sweeping opponents in perfect 3-0 fashion, and they will look to continue their powerful play against the young Jayhawk team.
Kansas needs to keep an eye out for the deadly outside hitter combo of juniors Olivia Lohmeier and Lauren Rokey, who have combined for 169 kills through the Eagles' six games.
The home opener for the Jayhawks is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.