The first set of the match told the story for the remainder of the game as Kansas volleyball fell to the Kansas State Wildcats 3-2 Wednesday. The Jayhawks fell to 6-11 on the season and 2-5 in conference play.
Kansas and K-State went back and forth throughout the entirety of the first set, all the way down to the wire. The Jayhawks got out to a 3-0 lead, but K-State quickly tied it at 4-4.
That continued through the entirety of the set as both teams were tied at 25. Every time one side scored, the other responded. Kansas controlled the ending of the set, taking a lead seemingly every time after K-State had tied it.
Eventually, the Jayhawks caught a break and scored back-to-back points to finish off 33-31 and take set one.
Freshman outside hitter Morgan Christon led the way for Kansas, much like she did in the game against TCU. Christon finished the set with seven kills.
The majority of the second set was similar to the first. After one side scored, the other immediately responded.
However, after being tied at 15, Kansas began to break away and found itself with a 17-15 lead. That became a 20-17 lead, and finally the Jayhawks were able to win the second set 25-22.
But then the problem of closing out once again became an issue for Kansas.
In set three the momentum shifted and Kansas began to lose its footing. The Jayhawks scored first off a service error, but that boost of energy was turned into nothing.
In what seemed like the blink of an eye, Kansas was in a 10-3 drought, and the Wildcats were not letting up. However, Kansas fought back toward the end of the set. The Jayhawks got as close as two by bringing the deficit down to 20-18.
The leader of the Wildcats, Anna Dixon, helped push K-State to the victory in the set.
The next two sets continued to tell the same story. Kansas put itself in a hole early and was never able to recover, leading to the victory for the Wildcats.
Christon led the Jayhawks with 18 total kills, an average of 3.6 kills per set. If Christon can continue her production, which she has done the last two games, she could most certainly be the leading offensive force for the Jayhawks down the stretch.
Redshirt senior outside hitter Ashley Smith was not far behind Christon, finishing with 14 kills. But unlike Christon’s .286 hitting percentage, Smith struggled quite a bit, finishing with a hitting percentage of .190.
Dixon was the leading force for K-State with 21 kills. She was one of four Wildcats to finish with double-digit kills.
Dixon’s 21 kills are tied for the third most in the Big 12 in a game this season.
K-State finished with 75 kills in the match opposed to the Jayhawks’ 54. The 75 kills are the most kills any Big 12 team has accumulated in a match this season.
The loss will be difficult to recover from as the No. 4 Texas Longhorns come to visit Saturday, Oct. 26. The game is slated for 1 p.m.