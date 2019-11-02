It was the same story and the same ending for Kansas volleyball in its loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Jayhawks committed a total of 28 errors, which played a big part in their inability to find any scoring runs.
“When you play a team whose got a high-level of competitive confidence, they’re used to competing favorably in close games like that, and certainly we didn’t make enough plays,” coach Ray Bechard said. “As our team matures and grows and gains confidence, we’ve got to certainly, especially at 23 [Kansas errors] to 17 [Oklahoma errors], figure out a way to make some plays.”
Against Texas, the Jayhawks committed 35 total errors, which Bechard credited as the main reason Kansas lost the game. Against Oklahoma, the errors seemed to carry over.
Kansas led 20-11 in the first set, but then a block error for senior middle blocker Zoe Hill began the rally of errors. The Jayhawks had a 22-15 lead and had committed only four total errors. Then things changed, and Kansas committed 10 errors to help allow Oklahoma rally to the victory.
“Attack error … attack error … attack error,” Bechard said looking at the stat sheet. “For us, just not making good choices, you’ve got to make high-level choices throughout. In the red zone we call it, when you get to 20, you want to play pretty clean volleyball.”
The Sooners ended up winning the set 26-24.
The Jayhawks were never able to find any momentum in the second set, losing it 25-20. By the end of the second set, Kansas had 23 kills and 17 errors, giving it an attacking percentage of .081.
Kansas struggled to have any consistent offensive force outside of Hill, who finished the game with eight kills and six blocks. Senior outside hitter Ashley Smith struggled to find kills, having five kills on 23 attempts. She had more attempts than any other player for Kansas. The player who started over Smith, freshman outside hitter Morgan Christon, spent most of the game with more errors than kills, finishing with four kills to her six errors.
“Once you get momentum going, how can you create and build on that to get more momentum?” Bechard said.
Through most of the third set, Kansas played well and even had a 10-9 lead, which was the first time it had led since the first set. In fact, the Sooners had more errors in the third set than Kansas.
However, after being tied at 14, the Jayhawks once again struggled to rally off points, thanks, in part, to the errors. Seemingly every time Kansas would win a few points, it would commit an error and shut down any momentum it had.
The Jayhawks ended the game with a hitting percentage of .076 and seemed to never find their rhythm. Errors have been a problem in the past, and despite having a week to prepare for Oklahoma, continue to be a problem for Kansas in the present.
Like Bechard said after the loss to Texas, youth is no longer an excuse. As Kansas continues to develop, it will need to find ways to effectively play clean volleyball.