The Jayhawks came home for a one-game home stand to face TCU Saturday, where they swept the Horned Frogs 3-0.
The Jayhawks came into this game looking to recover after their devastating loss against Texas Tech Wednesday, where they led 2-1 and lost that game 3-2. Kansas started out strong, leading 9-4 early in the first set. Although the Jayhawks got on a roll to start the set, TCU came back and even brought the score even at 10 a piece.
Once Kansas saw the Horned Frogs tie it up, the team put its foot on the gas pedal and never looked back. With the help of redshirt senior outside hitter Ashley Smith and senior middle blocker Zoe Hill, the team took control and won the first set 25-18 after the 10-10 tie early. Smith led the team with 5 kills, and Hill followed up with another 3 to power the Jayhawks to an important win to start the match.
The second set brought a different story, as the Horned Frogs came out with the momentum. They took a 7-4 lead before the Jayhawks started to make it more competitive. The set was neck and neck until the very end, as Kansas pulled away and won with a score of 25-21.
Smith nearly doubled her kills from the first set, adding four more to her total. Freshman outside hitter Morgan Christon showed her dominance, leading the team with 5 kills in the set. The Jayhawks simply outhit TCU in the second set, as they managed a .243 hitting percentage to the Horned Frog’s .150 percentage.
In the third set, Kansas seemed to want it more than TCU. As the Horned Frogs seemed defeated after two losing sets, the Jayhawks took advantage and had a field day at the net. Whether it be from powerful kills or from overpowering blocks at the net, Kansas would not let TCU back in it.
As the team learned from its last game against Texas Tech, no lead is safe. The Jayhawks took what they learned last game and used that knowledge against TCU, crushing them in the third set 25-19 to secure the win.
Smith and Christon had themselves a day against TCU. They both led the team with 12 kills in the dominant win against the Horned Frogs. Both made their presence known at the net, as their opponents had no answer for their plays on Saturday.
As for TCU, redshirt junior outside hitter Ashley Waggle and sophomore outside hitter Katie Clark both had nice games for themselves. Waggle led the team with 9 kills, and Clark grabbed 7 kills herself. Additionally, Clark led the team with an amazing .385 hitting percentage, as the team struggled as a whole with a .073 hitting percentage. Even with their team being swept, these two made sure that the Jayhawks had to go through them first.
The Kansas Jayhawks will be back on the road, as they travel to Ahearn Field House to take on their rivals Kansas State Wildcats this Tuesday at 6 p.m.