Kansas volleyball looked to improve its 3-4 home record as the team took on the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday, but the Jayhawks were swept again, dropping the match 3-0.
The Jayhawks came into Saturday’s game coming off a sweep at the hands of the No. 2 Texas Longhorns last Saturday, but Kansas started out strong against Oklahoma.
Kansas' lead was as much as six before Oklahoma had to take its first timeout of the set. Kansas proceeded to go on a seven-to-nothing run to force Oklahoma to take its final timeout, which fueled the Oklahoma comeback.
Oklahoma went on to erase a 10-point deficit to cap off a stellar comeback. Assisting the ending success of the team was the Sooners' .233 hitting percentage, and, of course, an eight-to-one run to end the set. Oklahoma was able to pull off an incredible run to finish hot, taking the first set 26-24.
The Jayhawks couldn’t seem to forget how the first set ended, as this set appeared to determine how the rest of the game was going to look.
In the second set, the Sooners swapped places with Kansas, as they were now the ones leading early in the set, leading 11-6 before Kansas coach Ray Bechard had to take a timeout.
Kansas tried its own attempt at a comeback in the second after the team was down five points, but the Jayhawks couldn’t quite secure the comeback. Although the team was able to compete and keep it interesting, the Jayhawks dropped the second set, losing 25-19.
The third and last set of the match was a fight to see which team could stay consistent the longest. In a point-for-point battle throughout, the Sooners ended up being the team that showed they could hold out and win the set.
Oklahoma pulled away near the finale of the set and was able to overcome seven key errors in the final set, taking the match with a 25-20 victory.
One key point of emphasis for the Jayhawks must be their hitting percentage. In every game, Kansas just can’t quite seem to outhit its opponent, as was the case against Oklahoma.
Kansas was only able to muster a hitting percentage of .076, due in part to 23 team errors. With this kind of hitting for the Jayhawks, it will be nearly impossible to outperform any opponent, even with a home court advantage.
Freshman outside hitter Morgan Christon received her first start of the season. However, Christon struggled throughout the match, finishing with a -.105 hitting percentage and managing to grab only 4 kills.
Senior middle blocker Zoe Hill was exceptional throughout in a tough loss for Kansas. She finished with eight kills and a .316 hitting percentage, both leading the team. In one of the team’s last games of the season, Hill made sure her presence was known.
The now 6-13 Kansas Jayhawks will finish their home stand Wednesday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 6:30 p.m.