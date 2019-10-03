Kansas volleyball played Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, Wednesday and were met with yet another tough opponent as the Cyclones defeated the Jayhawks in 3-0 fashion.
The first set was pure domination from freshman outside hitter Morgan Christon, as she led the set with seven kills on just 12 attacks and also had seven of the 15 total kills Kansas had during the first set, finishing with 14. Even with that performance, Kansas still had to battle, and the first set ended up in a fight until the end for both sides.
Errors were the big issue here, as the Jayhawks had eight key errors during the set, compared to Iowa’s six. Although both teams were sloppy, Kansas’ errors came at key moments where the Jayhawks were finally building up momentum or starting to go on a run. The Jayhawks just about had the first set, until they lost a 23-22 lead and lost the next three straight points to lose 25-23 in the set.
The second set was a brutal turn of events for the Jayhawks. The momentum from Christon’s impressive first set performance was completely depleted as Iowa State went on a 5-point run after a 4-4 tie early in the set.
The Jayhawks were their own worst enemy once again, as their nine errors defeated any possible comeback they had in mind. Even with a disappointing .098 hitting percentage in the set, Kansas found a way to almost comeback and win the set. After being down 13-21 to the Cyclones late in the second, Kansas rallied back to decrease the deficit to 20-23, but ended up losing the set 25-20 to Iowa State.
Kansas looked to make a run in the third set and take a set from the Cyclones. The third was much like the first set: a point for point battle throughout the set. The first noticeable lead didn’t come until Iowa State began pulling away 21-17. Kansas eventually lost the set 25-18.
Then comes the same problem that has been destroying the Jayhawks all season: kills. The Jayhawks simply lose the battle in every set, as Iowa State put up 14 kills to the Jayhawks' nine.
Key performances from senior outside hitter Josie Herbst and sophomore right side hitter Eleanor Holthaus led to the 3-set sweep for Iowa State. Herbst led the match in kills for both sides with 15, as Holthaus came in second for the Cyclones with eight. Both girls were key to dominating Kansas, as Iowa State beat Kansas in hitting percentage with .283 compared to the Jayhawks’ .126.
Kansas will look to end its now 6-game losing streak as it stays on the road in its next game. The Jayhawks will travel to Norman, Oklahoma Saturday to take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 5 p.m.