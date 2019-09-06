Kansas volleyball will look to build off its sweep over Omaha as the Jayhawks next travel to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the UCF Challenge.
The weekend begins tomorrow with a matchup against Albany at 4 p.m. The Great Danes currently sit at 1-2, coming off of a 2-3 loss to Omaha.
Albany redshirt senior hitter Akuabata Okenwa has put up 16 kills in the first three matches of the season, and also earned a spot on the All-Tournament team for the Omaha Challenge.
If Kansas senior middle blocker Zoe Hill and freshman middle blocker Gracie Van Driel can continue their dominance at the net, the Jayhawks won’t have a problem with Okenwa and the Great Danes.
The second matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. features South Carolina, another team that sits at 1-2 following a three-game challenge.
The Gamecocks come off a 20-10 season that found them in the second round of the NCAA tournament. They return their top five scorers, as well as senior setter Courtney Koehler, who put up over 1,100 assists last season.
Although South Carolina has gotten off to a rocky start, the Gamecocks are a threat on offense, and the Jayhawks will need to be prepared to battle.
Kansas will round out the weekend on Sunday at 3 p.m. facing the host, Central Florida. The Knights sit at a 2-1 record, out-hitting their opponents .240 to .199.
This shouldn’t be a problem for the Jayhawks as senior libero Allie Nelson is currently third in the Big 12 with 4.5 digs per set.
Head coach Ray Bechard and his squad have a tough weekend ahead of them, but they have the tools to come out of the UCF Challenge with three wins.