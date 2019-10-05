While this afternoon’s game ended in a lopsided fashion, Kansas had several missed opportunities that led to the game ending in a 45-20 loss.

With the game tied 7-7 early on, the Jayhawks found themselves staring at a fourth down and two inside Oklahoma territory. In the ensuing play, senior quarterback Carter Stanley hit senior tight end James Sosinski, but the usually sure-handed veteran dropped the pass.

“It’s a catch James has made hundreds of times,” Stanley said after the game. “I would throw the same ball ten times out of ten and trust him to catch it.”

Kansas had an opportunity to correct its mistake on the following Oklahoma drive. On first down, the Sooners dialed up a screen pass. Senior safety Mike Lee sniffed it out, jumped the route, but dropped what would have been a pick six.

Lee’s struggles continued on the next drive. On a first-and-goal opportunity, Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts hit junior receiver CeeDee Lamb on a short route. Lee had an opportunity to tackle him dead in his tracks but missed it. Lamb ended up scoring on the play to take a 21-7 lead before halftime. Following the play Lee was visibly upset, ripping his helmet off in frustration.

The three-year starter, Lee, played the game with a brace, nursing a broken hand — and it clearly affected the way he played. Stanley said after the play he talked with Lee and voiced his support.

“I said ‘I already know it was the cast that messed you up there,’” Stanley said. “I told him how much I appreciate him playing in the first place. Not a lot of guys [would play] if they get an injury like that where your position requires you to use your hands to tackle and make deflections or interceptions.”

The Jayhawks self-inflicted struggles also carried over to the special teams. After forcing Oklahoma to punt on a long fourth down, nobody on Kansas’ punt return team was in position to field the punt. The ball ended up rolling down to the two-yard line, pinning the Jayhawks back by their own end zone.

This wasn’t the only time this occurred. In fact, the Jayhawks started three of their 11 drives backed up inside of their own 10 yard line.

“Not wanting to mishandle the ball was the key piece to it,” Miles said. “Leave it there, then bring it out may have been the call of the day opposed to a lateral run. There’s some things we have to fix.”

In the second quarter, Kansas failed to convert on another fourth down. In a power formation with Oklahoma’s defense creeping up to stop the run, the Jayhawks called a play action pass. Although junior tight end Jack Luavasa was open, Stanley overthrew him.

After the game, Stanley took responsibility for the play’s failure.

“That was a newer play that we had,” Stanley said. “That’s me. I got to put it on him. I got to give him a chance at least. “

Critical fourth downs have haunted the Jayhawks mightily in the first six games. Kansas is now a combined 0-7 on fourth down attempts. Coach Les Miles said after the game that he thinks the pressure has been getting the best of the Jayhawks in those situations.

“I think that this is a team that will learn how to catch fourth downs,” Miles said. "It’s more of a ‘it’s fourth down’ — a little more pressure situation.”

Miles also said he felt as though converting the two fourth downs would have had a great impact on the rest of the game.

“We got down there into a third or fourth down play and had a drop,” Miles said. “We had two fourth downs, which you do, you say ‘if.’ If we had [converted them] we would have had a much different feeling about today’s performance.”