Kansas volleyball got to enjoy a quick one-game home stand at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena Saturday to host its rival Kansas State in a Sunflower Showdown rematch. Kansas won 3-1.
With the help of a different starting lineup for the Jayhawks, the team was able to get out the gates fast.
Kansas never let the Wildcats get comfortable until very late in the set. The Wildcats went on a 5-0 run to gain some ground. With the help of the dominant play of sophomore middle blocker Rachel Langs, who went a perfect five-for-five on attacks, the Jayhawks were able to take the first set 25-18, sporting a scorching .517 hitting percentage.
The second set brought a different headline to the game. As the first was all about the Jayhawks dominant attack at the net, the second set was all about service errors. It felt as if every point was started and ended with a service error until about midway through. Tied up at 22-a-piece, the Wildcats proceeded to go on a 3-1 run, thanks to two kills in that span from redshirt sophomore outside hitter Brynn Carlson.
After a 25-23 finish from the Wildcats after they tied the match up at one, it was off to a crucial third set.
As both teams saw this set as a possible match decider, Kansas and Kansas State took turns exchanging points with one another. As the Wildcats were able to close the gap to a one-point deficit, the Jayhawks started to put their foot on the gas and pulled away, taking the third set 25-23 after an exciting back-and-forth from both sides.
The fourth set was neck-and-neck. Virtually point-for-point through most of the set, neither team could quite get their footing, nor were they able to keep the other team away for long. Tied up right at 24 a-piece, the Jayhawks were able to pull away and finish the set, and subsequently the match as well, 26-24.
The match ended with 28 total service errors — 13 for Kansas and 25 for the Wildcats.
Langs was a powerhouse throughout, as she finished the match with a team high 13 kills on a very efficient 18 attempts, bringing her hitting percentage to .556 percent. Langs was able to show both her dominance and her development, as she played in most of the team's points, as well as scoring a large chunk of them.
The Jayhawks will look to improve their 2-8 road record against their next opponent, the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns, this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.