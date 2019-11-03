After dropping its first exhibition to Pittsburg State last week, Kansas women's basketball bounced back with a 66-55 exhibition win over Emporia State Sunday.
Junior center Bailey Helgren and junior forward Tina Stephens led the Jayhawks offensively with 15 points each while shooting a combined 66% from the floor. But it was the Jayhawk defense that stole the show, holding Emporia State to just 29.2% shooting and forced 22 turnovers.
“We played with a lot of competitive juice and did a nice job of getting out in passing lanes,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “We just had a really disruptive mindset.”
Kansas sophomore guard Aniya Thomas opened up the scoring with a steal and fast-break layup. However, the Jayhawks struggled early on against Emporia State’s tough 2-3 zone defense and failed to take care of the ball. Kansas committed 17 turnovers in the first half.
Still, the Jayhawks managed to close out the quarter on a 6-0 run that featured two fast-break layups, a big part of what made Kansas successful in the game. The Jayhawks had 12 fast-break points and 15 points off turnovers.
In the second quarter, Emporia State redshirt freshman guard Tre’Zure Jobe caught fire, knocking down a mid-range jumper and a pair of three-pointers, including one to tie the game at 24-24 with 2:12 remaining in the first half.
Following a Helgren layup with 33 seconds left, the Jayhawks were able to go into halftime with a 28-27 lead. Both teams played tough defense in the first half with neither side shooting above 40% from the floor.
Kansas started to pull away in the third quarter while playing air-tight defense and limiting Emporia State to only eight points. Stephens made her presence felt down low, completing two and-one plays and leading Kansas to a 43-35 lead after three quarters.
Then in the fourth quarter, the game was broken wide open behind a Jayhawk offensive surge that pushed them ahead by 15 points with just over three minutes to play. And the Jayhawks didn’t look back, closing out the game with an 11-point victory.
Kansas opens its regular season Thursday, Nov. 7 at home against Indiana State. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.