Kansas women’s basketball earned its first conference victory and snapped a four-game losing streak against Texas Tech at home Saturday night.
Stellar on-ball and post defense led to the staggering 67-50 victory for the Jayhawks. The Red Raiders came into the matchup averaging over 80 points per game, but the stout Kansas defense held them to a season low of 50 points.
Texas Tech was only able to muster a field goal percentage of 29.5%, and the Red Raiders also shot a dismal 26.1% from three on 23 attempts. The Jayhawk guards played air tight defense on the perimeter, and senior center Bailey Helgren added four blocks, holding down the paint.
Helgren was also critical in guarding Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech’s 6-foot-5 senior forward and leading scorer. Coming into the game, Brewer was averaging 15.3 points per game and the Jayhawks held her to just six points on 30% shooting from the field.
As a team, Kansas had 10 steals, which led to 13 points for the Jayhawks off turnovers. The disruption caused on the perimeter kept the Texas Tech guards at bay. The three starting guards for Texas Tech were held to a combined 18 points, which is around 17 points less than their total season averages.
Kansas not only controlled the perimeter, but in the paint as well. Texas Tech was held to just 20 points in the paint compared to Kansas’ 34.
“Defensively we played really connected,” coach Brandon Scneider said to Kansas Athletics. “Overall we had a really good team defensive performance… our team really responded and played pretty stingy all night long.”
The Jayhawks will look to build on this strong defensive outing throughout the rest of the conference slate. The Jayhawks will face Texas on the road in their next matchup Wednesday Jan. 22. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.