Kansas women’s basketball dropped its seventh consecutive game in an 89-72 loss on the road to Texas Tech.
The first quarter was not how the Jayhawks wanted to start off their game. Outscored 22-7 in the first quarter alone, Kansas just couldn’t buy a basket. Kansas’ first field goal came off sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell's layup with 3:39 left to go in the first, cutting the deficit to 14 points.
After shooting 3-of-18 from the field in the first, Kansas kept the game much closer in the second. Only being outscored 21-17, the Jayhawks were led by freshman guard Holly Kersgieter and senior forward Mariane De Carvalho, both scoring five points. Kansas went into halftime down 19 points as it would look for any consistency from its players in the second half after shooting just 27.3% in the first half.
The third quarter provided some more hope for the Jayhawks. Kansas was able to shoot 50% from the field in the third quarter, led by redshirt sophomore center Emma Merriweather with a phenomenal quarter for herself. She scored six points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting.
Texas Tech was led by a seven-point performance from sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr. Junior guard Andrayah Adams and senior forward Brittany Brewer added six points a piece to outscore the Jayhawks by three in the third quarter.
Kansas went into the fourth quarter trying to scrounge out whatever it could from what was left in the game. The Jayhawks couldn’t get much to go in for them in the fourth quarter in what was a poor ending to another Kansas loss.
However, the Jayhawks did outscore the Red Raiders 28-23 in the quarter, shooting 50% on 10-of-20 from the field. But it was too little too late for Kansas as it extended its current losing streak to seven games after a loss to Texas Tech.
Kansas was led by freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin with 15 points, while sophomore guard Aniya Thomas put up an impressive double-double for herself, tallying 13 points and 10 boards.
The Kansas Jayhawks will look to turn things around in their next game in Allen Fieldhouse against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday at 6 p.m.