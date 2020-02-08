Kansas women’s basketball surrendered its sixth straight loss 87-74 against TCU on Saturday night in Allen Fieldhouse. The Horned Frogs impressive shooting and scoring outburst, as well as their dominant ball possession, led to the Jayhawks' loss.
“I knew we had to be really good to beat (Kansas) today,” TCU head coach Raegan Pebley said. “Prior to that Baylor game they were playing some of their basketball in league.”
And TCU did play great. From the field they shot an exceptional 51.5% and also stroked the 3-pointer well, shooting 41.2% from behind the arc. Leading the Horned Frogs in scoring was junior guard Lauren Heard with 23 points. She came into the game averaging a team-best 17.5 points.
“(Heard’s) teammates did a nice job, whether it was screens or out-of-defense opportunities,” Pebley said. “Her getting opportunities at the free throw line also helped.”
Besides TCU’s precise shooting, they were also able to dominate ball possession. Kansas was out-rebounded by nine on the night, and TCU gathered 13 offensive rebounds to extend possessions.
Kansas also committed 17 turnovers and TCU capitalized by scoring 21 points off of them. Both the rebounding advantage and Kansas turnovers gave the Horned Frogs 10 more field goal opportunities, which led to their 87-point scoring outburst.
“It wasn’t our offense that was the difference in the game,” head coach Brandon Schneider said. “It was really our second quarter defense, giving up a couple transition threes and our six turnovers in the quarter was really the difference in the game.”
One positive for the Jayhawks this game was the play of sophomore guard Aniya Thomas. Coming off an impressive outing against Baylor, she added another great outing, this time scoring a career-high of 26 points.
“I’ve just been going to the gym extra and just basically just going extra hard in practice,” Thomas said.
Moving forward in the Big 12, Kansas will need to strengthen its defensive play and take care of the ball to be successful. Next for the Jayhawks will be a road game against Texas Tech on Feb. 12. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.