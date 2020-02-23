Kansas women’s basketball suffered a 60-53 defeat on the road against West Virginia on Saturday.
The game opened up to a rough offensive start for both sides. Each team shot under 20% from the floor, and the teams combined for 10 turnovers. Kansas came away with four steals, and sophomore forward Kari Niblack recorded two blocks.
Both offenses woke up during the second quarter as both sides shot almost 50%. West Virginia caught fire from three, shooting 4-of-5 in the second quarter. However, the Jayhawks stayed inside, making all six of their baskets inside the arc.
Led by redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin's eight points, the Mountaineers turned an eight-point Kansas lead into a 26-26 tie going into halftime.
Turnovers and free throws helped the Mountaineers take a 42-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Kansas' turnovers led to nine points for West Virginia. West Virginia made 7-of-10 from the line in the quarter while Kansas was just 1-of-5.
Kansas tried to use the 3-point line to come back, making 4-of-7 in the fourth quarter. West Virginia was led by sophomore forward Kari Niblack's eight points in the quarter, as the Mountaineers outscored Kansas 18-17. The Jayhawks were able to cut the lead to 5, before the Mountaineers clutch free throw shooting put the game away.
Tynice Martin led the way for the Mountaineers with a game-high 19 points. While sophmore guard Madisen Smith and Kari Nicblack combined for 26 points. For the Jayhawks, freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin led the way with 12 points and Aniya Thomas and Mariane De Carvalho each scored 10 points.
Kansas' next game is against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma, this Wednesday at 7 p.m.