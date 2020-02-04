As Kansas women’s basketball attempts to comeback from a devastating loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, the Jayhawks will travel to Waco, Texas to take on the No. 2 Baylor Bears.
In the Jayhawks' last game Sunday, they seemed to have the game secured, holding a comfortable 22-point lead at halftime. As the second half rolled around, the Sooners got their touch back, shooting 60% in the third quarter and outscoring Kansas by 16.
The Jayhawks were outscored by 34 in the second half and overtime, in large part to a 31-point performance by Oklahoma sophomore guard Taylor Robertson.
Robertson led Oklahoma to an outstanding comeback victory in enemy territory, while the Jayhawks dropped to 1-8 in the conference.
Kansas put on a great performance in Allen Fieldhouse against a team that was at .500 in record on the year, and yet that still wasn’t enough in the end to put Oklahoma away for good. The loss for the Jayhawks will definitely be felt coming into their next game against the Bears, as they will try to avoid what happened against Oklahoma.
The Bears are coming into this game as the second-best team in the country with their only loss coming at the hands of South Carolina at home. Additionally, Baylor is a perfect 8-0 in conference play.
Kansas will need to be on its A-game against Baylor if the team wants any shot at snagging another tally in the win column. The team will need both freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin and freshman guard Holly Kersgieter to step up again in the next game. The duo combined for 43 points in their last game against the Sooners.
The Jayhawks matchup against the Bears could be their most important matchup of the season thus far. As it stands, their 1-8 record conference will not get them into the tournament.
Grabbing an underdog victory on the road against the second-best team in the country would give Kansas plenty of momentum to finish off the rest of the season and boost their standing for when the Big 12 tournament rolls around.
The Jayhawks will look to pull off a surprise upset Wednesday, Feb. 5 on the road against the Baylor Bears at 7 p.m.