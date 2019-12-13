Continuing on the trail to an undefeated season, Kansas women’s basketball will welcome Saint Mary’s to Allen Fieldhouse Sunday.
The Gaels are coming in with a 4-4 record. Though this falls short of the Jayhawks’ perfect 8-0 season so far, Saint Mary’s poses as a tough competitor.
Saint Mary’s is also looking to keep its win streak after consecutively beating Western Kentucky and Cal Poly in weeks prior. In both of these games, Saint Mary’s put up at least 80 points.
Saint Mary's junior guard Emily Codding was named player of the week after recording her third double-double of the season against Cal Poly, scoring 14 points, four of which were 3-pointers, and 11 rebounds.
Even so, Kansas has its 8-0 record for a reason. So far this season, Kansas has outmatched opponents in a wide range of statistics, including scoring, rebounds and assists.
When comparing the statistics of the two teams, they appear to be equally matched. Kansas averages 78.1 points per game compared to 72.9 of Saint Mary’s. Kansas also holds a slightly higher field goal percentage at .456, where as Saint Mary’s holds .429.
The Jayhawks average 78.1 points per game compared to their opponent’s 56.4. The same goes for rebounds per game with 43.5 compared to 37.4, assists with 15.8 to 10.1 and an overall field goal percentage with .456 to .346.
While Kansas remains slightly ahead in most statistics, the Gaels average a smaller number of turnovers, which is appearing to be a concern for Kansas. Though they average 15.5 per game, the Jayhawks have shown an increase within the last few games, especially in their last game against Florida in which they gave up 19 turnovers.
Kansas will look to extend its win streak to nine as it faces off against the Saint Mary’s Gaels Sunday at 2 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.