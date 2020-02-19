Fans have watched as Kansas women’s basketball shifted from a perfect 11-0 start to the season into a 13-11 turnaround. With just five games left before the Big 12 Championship, and Kansas being ranked as the last seed, the Jayhawks will need to get back in the groove if they want to survive in the tournament.
Of the games to come, the odds are stacked against Kansas. The Jayhawks will match up against West Virginia, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Kansas State, all of which they have lost to in their most recent matchups.
The team’s first upset to Oklahoma State was the beginning of the downhill tumble, starting their four-game losing streak. Had Kansas not come back to defeat Texas Tech at home on Jan. 18, that streak would have extended to 12.
The Jayhawks have struggled defensively in the latter part of the season, specifically with rebounding. Kansas ranks in the bottom two in every aspect of rebounding in the Big 12. The team carries a -3.2 margin, while Baylor leads with a 13.7. Not to mention, Kansas gives up an average of 70 points per game.
The Jayhawks’ offense will be put under pressure in the next game against West Virginia, who struggles offensively with an average of 65.2 points per game and a field goal percentage of 39.2%
West Virginia is ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 with a 5-8 conference record.
Kansas lost to West Virginia 68-49 in Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 8. In the 2018-2019 season, the Jayhawks were defeated in both games against the Mountaineers, 71-50 and 75-61.
West Virginia boasts a strong defense, resting at No. 2 in the Big 12, giving up 60.5 points per game.
The odds of Kansas rising in rank is very low at this point in the season. With a few more conference wins, the Jayhawks could build the confidence they need to get back into the rhythm they carried in non-conference play.
Kansas will battle the Mountaineers Saturday, Feb. 22, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.