Kansas women’s basketball struggled last season as it was only able to amass a 13-18 record — only two of those wins coming from conference play.
Coach Brandon Schneider has been tasked with building off the success of former coach Bonnie Henrickson. In her time at Kansas, Henrickson compiled a record of 186-171 (.521) and a record of 62-122 (.337) in conference. Since her departure in 2015, the Jayhawks are 39-83 (.320) under Schneider and 7-65 (.097) in conference.
Here's who to watch
Kansas returns a lot of its roster from the previous season, most notably sophomore guards Brooklyn Mitchell and Aniya Thomas. Both players are poised to start in the backcourt this season. Mitchell will take over for graduate Christalah Lyons and will more than likely be expected to take on a leadership role.
Last season, Mitchell averaged 3.2 points per game in 29 games to go along with shooting 37% from the field. Her defensive energy will be vital in trying to slow down the opposing offense in the half court.
Thomas will be tasked with taking on more of a scoring load this season. Despite only averaging 4.8 points per game, Thomas has the build and game of a scorer.
Paired with Mitchell in the backcourt, Schneider should have not only a youthful duo but a lethal one. Freshmen guards Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin could play as reserves behind both Mitchell and Thomas.
On the wing, trying to find the hole left by Kansas’ fifth all-time three point shooter Kylee Kopatich won’t be easy. However, some of what Kopatich did for the Jayhawks last season can be replicated. Senior forward Mariane De Carvalho is capable of stretching the floor, hitting 31.1% of her shots from deep last year.
Ultimately, Schneider went out and acquired a veteran scorer to help his young team on offense this season. Kansas signed former JUCO star, Tina Stephens, a junior forward from Palmetto, Florida. In her sophomore year at Florida Southwestern College, Stephens averaged 20.1 points per game and 7.2 rebounds a game. Stephen’s presence and scoring will bolster an offense starved for an identity.
The Jayhawks also desperately need more help from the interior. Kansas returns junior center Bailey Helgren, who in spots flashed potential as a rim protector for the Jayhawks. Her 25 blocks last season led the team. Sophomore center Brittany Franklin will also provide minutes in the middle for Kansas.
Schneider’s fifth season in Lawrence will answer a lot of questions about where the program is headed and whether the current staff should head the remainder of a program rebuild.
Kansas' first non-conference game is on Nov. 7 against Indiana State in Allen Fieldhouse.