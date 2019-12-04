Kansas women’s basketball will look to extend its early-season winning streak to eight games against the Florida Gators in Allen Fieldhouse Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Gators come into the game with a respectable 5-2 record, both of its losses coming from AP top 25 teams Indiana and Florida State. In its last game, Florida dismantled Florida A&M 84-40.
Kansas comes into the game averaging 78.4 points per game while holding their opponents to an average of just 55. The Kansas defense will look to keep this going against the Gators who come in averaging 67.9 points.
This will be the Jayhawks' first real test on the young season against a Power Five conference team. The Gators are long and lengthy and will be a challenge to stop on the interior.
For the Gators, senior forward Zada Williams is averaging 11.7 points while shooting an impressive 64.4% clip from the field. Her efficiency down low with the outside shooting from freshman guard Lavender Briggs gives Florida an impressive one-two punch.
The Jayhawks will feed off a senior of their own: forward Mariane De Carvalho. While she struggled shooting the ball in the Florida Atlantic Thanksgiving Tournament, De Carvalho is still averaging 11.6 points per game and provides the young Jayhawks with senior leadership.
Sophomore guards Brooklyn Mitchell and Aniya Thomas have both been streaky in the scoring column this year and will need to have impressive games to get a win over the Gators.
This is the first meeting between the two squads in over 24 years. Last time they faced off, the Gators got a 58-56 victory over the No. 16 Jayhawks. Now, they will clash once again Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.