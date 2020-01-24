Column

After starting the season 11-0 in non-conference play, Kansas women’s basketball has begun Big 12 play with a 1-5 record.

The Jayhawks have struggled on both sides of the ball, outscored by an average margin of 14.2 points in their first six games of the conference.

Granted, that average went way up after a 90-47 loss to the No. 2 Baylor Bears Jan. 15, but Kansas has still lost by double digits in four of its five defeats.

There are a few reasons for this regression

For one, the Jayhawks are shooting a league-worst 35.2% from the field.

Kansas also hasn’t improved on its assist-to-turnover ratio, which has been a problem all season. The Jayhawks still rank eighth overall for the season in assist-to-turnover ratio (.87) and last in conference play (.60).

Kansas isn’t giving itself much of a chance to stay in the game by shooting such a low percentage, and the team is not taking care of the ball the way it could be.

Head coach Brandon Schneider attributed some of the blame to his team’s lack of experience. However, he said the team can build off of its latest loss.

“For our young team, we need to leave the locker room as we head back to Kansas being more confident than we were before the game, even though we came up short,” Schneider said after the team’s most recent loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Jayhawks actually had 18 assists and just 10 turnovers against Texas, which was one of their best performances of the year. But, like many coaches of young teams, Schneider is looking for consistency. His team went 4-for-18 from the field in the second quarter and lost the period 18-9, which ended up being the difference in the 85-77 loss.

What’s more, Kansas has allowed the most free throws in conference play. Whether this is because of sloppy defensive play or simply having to foul due to the Jayhawks being down late in the game, their 130 free throws allowed isn’t a good sign.

A bright spot for the team is that it’s had the third best 3-point percentage allowed (30.6) since Big 12 play started.

Another positive sign came in the team’s Jan. 18 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kansas showed even more promise as it sent Texas Tech to the free throw line just eight times and held them to 29.5% shooting from the field.

The Jayhawks still have plenty of time to grow as the season progresses, but they must become more consistent on both sides of the ball if they want to improve.

Kansas will visit the Iowa State Cyclones Sunday for its next game. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

