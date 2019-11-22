Column
Kansas women’s basketball remains undefeated so far this season at 4-0, but a more disciplined offensive attack could help the team reach its full potential.
The Jayhawks are averaging 16 assists per game, including two 20-plus assist performances. However, they’re also averaging 15 turnovers per game.
While Kansas was able to overcome a 22-to-21 assist-to-turnover ratio in its 79-44 victory over UMass Lowell with efficient 2-point shooting, coach Brandon Schneider said he saw room for improvement.
“I thought we finished at a good rate, almost 56 percent. Disappointed with the turnovers. We had 13 in the first half and we’re too careless and too casual with the ball. We need to take pride in every possession,” Schneider said in a Kansas Athletics release.
Zakiyah Franklin has been a bright spot so far this season, leading the team with four assists per game, but she has also averaged 2.8 turnovers per game. The freshman guard is a microcosm of the team’s battle with balancing sharing the ball and giving it away.
Franklin has scored double-digit points in three of her first four career games, including a 14 point, 4-for-8 3-point performance against UIC on Nov. 10.
Her efficient shooting from beyond the arc that night, along with freshman guard Holly Kersgieter and sophomore guard Aniya Thomas’ showing so far this season, have contributed to the team's 22 made 3-pointers this season. The three combine for 17.
Kersgieter (7-for-15) and Thomas (6-for-15) have both shot at least 40% from the three, but the team’s overall performance leaves room for improvement. The team totals 22-79 (.278) from the three.
As a result, the Jayhawks rank 242nd in the country out of 250 teams according to the NCAA.
The Jayhawks still have plenty of time to improve their ball control and shooting from the three. Their first Big 12 game isn’t until Jan. 4 at Oklahoma State. Kansas’ tendency to share the ball should fare well for it down the road as its freshman ball handlers continue to adjust.