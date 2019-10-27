Column
Over the past few years, Kansas women’s basketball has struggled mightily in Big 12 play. Since coach Brandon Schneider took over in 2015, the Jayhawks have spotted only seven conference wins.
In a conference that consistently has two to three nationally ranked teams, including a Final Four contender in Baylor, the Big 12 regular season is tough. Here are three keys for the Jayhawks to flip the script this season and compete better in conference.
Playing Tougher on the Road
Of the seven conference wins since 2015, only two have been on the road. If the Jayhawks are going to compete in the Big 12, they are simply going to have to get better away from home.
Whether it be the biased, energetic away crowds or the lack of familiarity inside the arena, this years team has to be more efficient away from Allen Fieldhouse. Last year in conference play, Kansas averaged only 53.3 points on the road, opposed to 61.2 points at home.
This season's young and overall inexperienced team will make road games even more important yet more difficult. Schneider will need to preach road toughness if the Jayhawks are going to improve in the conference.
Finding Consistent Offensive Options
Last year, the Jayhawks had the lowest points per game in the Big 12 during conference play at only 61.4 points. With the loss of top-scoring seniors Jessica Washington, Kylee Kopatich, Christalah Lyons and Austin Richardson, Kansas will be looking for new scoring options.
In the backcourt, sophomore guard duo Aniya Thomas and Brooklyn Mitchell will have to step up and create scoring opportunities for themselves and others. Additionally, 6-foot-5 junior center Bailey Helgren and JUCO transfer junior forward Tina Stephens will look to increase scoring production in the paint.
With many question marks and limited returning scoring options, Kansas will have to find consistent offensive identity if it is to have success in the Big 12 this season.
Rebounding, Rebounding, Rebounding
Kansas was out-rebounded last year by quite a hefty margin: nearly 200 rebounds overall and about seven per game. Rebounding creates more possessions, which in turn leads to more scoring opportunities.
If the Jayhawks are going to improve, they need to crash the glass with more regularity. This year's roster features a tall center in Helgren, who led the team in rebounds last year with 5.8 per game, as well as tall and athletic forwards.
Kansas has the assets in place to rebound at a higher rate this year, and it will need to use them if it is going to be more competitive in conference play.