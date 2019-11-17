Kansas women’s basketball extends its early season winning streak to four games with a 79-44 victory over UMass Lowell Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks' solid defensive performance and offensive production from multiple players led them to the blowout win. Kansas shot 55.9% from the field and had three players scoring in double figures. UMass Lowell was held to 25.9% shooting on the game and couldn’t muster much against the Kansas defense.
Leading the way for Kansas were sophomore guard Aniya Thomas and senior forward Mariane De Carvalho, both finishing with 15 points.
The Kansas offense fared well against the UMass Lowell 1-3-1 zone in the first quarter, assisting on all nine field goals made. Junior forward Tina Stephens led the way with seven points working in the middle of the zone. Stephens finished with 14 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Thomas sunk a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Jayhawks a 21-8 lead after the first quarter of play.
In the second quarter, the Kansas offense continued to make plays. Junior center Bailey Helgren tallied more than half her points off second chance opportunities. Helgren finished with seven points and snagged six rebounds.
The Jayhawk defense held UMass Lowell to only 29.6% shooting and turned them over 11 times in the first half. Kansas also held Lowell’s leading scorer, freshman forward Denise Solis, who came in averaging 14.3 points per game, to zero points in the first half and just four for the game.
Kansas continued its solid defensive play in the third quarter while heating up on the offensive side, scoring 22 points in the third quarter. Thomas once again hit a buzzer-beating shot, this time a fast-break lay-up to give Kansas a 59-28 lead after three quarters of play.
Thomas stayed hot in the fourth quarter, adding a three-point jumper, contributing even more to the onslaught. The Jayhawk bench also received lots of playing time in the final minutes, and the Kansas starters happily cheered them on.
Next up for Kansas is a home game against Texas State on Nov. 24. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.