The pregame festivities for the women’s basketball game Tuesday against Iowa State featured something a little different than usual.

On senior night for forward Mariane de Carvalho and guard Niccolly Ramalho, the national anthem from their home country Brazil was played to honor their time at Kansas. Ramalho was overcome with emotion, as she said the anthem brought her to tears.

“My time here has been life changing. I have a family here,” Ramalho said. “You just had to look at the stands, and you could see all those people to support us. There was no way I wasn’t going to cry.”

Although Kansas struggled in the game with a 61-42 loss, the seniors received their sentimental final minutes at home and took advantage of their opportunities on the court.

De Carvalho started off her senior night on the right foot, knocking down a 3-pointer for the Jayhawks' first score of the game. The Araraquara, Brazil, native finished with nine points, four rebounds and one assist.

Kansas women's basketball buried at home on Senior Night against Iowa State, 61-42 Kansas women's basketball fell to Iowa State 61-42 in Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday night. Up next the Jayhawks travel to Manhattan to take on Kansas State Sunday, March 8.

This season, De Carvalho has been a key senior leader to the young Jayhawk team. As an every-game starter, she is one of five Kansas players averaging double figures with 10.2 points per game and also averages the third most rebounds at 4.7 per game. For her career, she has tallied 402 total points and 63 made 3-pointers.

“One moment that will always be on my mind would be the pass I made behind the back in December,” De Carvalho said. “That was a big moment. Everyone was congratulating me for the pass.”

From Sao Paulo, Brazil, Ramalho received All-Academic Big 12 honors this season. In her senior year she has averaged just 8.2 minutes per game and 1.1 points, but Ramalho is the most vocal on the bench and cheers on her team like no other.

Ramalho subbed in the fourth quarter and immediately hit a 3-pointer, sending the crowd into a frenzy. She added three rebounds and two assists in her 10 minutes of game time and played hard defense leading to two steals.

“Over the past two years you can see a significant improvement in our culture, and those two young ladies are highly responsible for that,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “There’s not one person who’s ever met them that has a negative thing to say about them.”

With the Jayhawks' final game at Allen Fieldhouse behind them, Kansas will play its regular season finale on the road in the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.