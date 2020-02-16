Kansas women’s basketball snapped its seven-game losing streak with an impressive 82-67 win of the Texas Longhorns in Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Feb. 15.
The women’s solid play down the stretch and efficient 52.8% shooting from the field led to the resounding victory.
Senior forward Mariane De Carvalho got the Jayhawks rolling early on with a layup and free throw to make it 3-0. After Texas tied the game, De Carvalho nailed her first 3-pointer of the game to give Kansas back the lead. She finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
In the last minute of the quarter Kansas and Texas traded a pair of made free throws to make it 21-20 Texas. Longhorns senior guard Sug Sutton finished out the first with a layup with seconds remaining.
Kansas found its footing in the second quarter and outscored Texas 21-8. Redshirt sophomore center Emma Merriweather, who made her first career start, notched a layup to give Kansas the lead at 25-24. Merriweather finished with four points and five rebounds, providing Kansas with some punch down low.
Sophomore guard Aniya Thomas got going in the second quarter as well by scoring eight points on layup, including one to strengthen the Kansas lead to 41-31. The Duncanville, Texas native had another impressive performance with 21 points and four rebounds.
The Longhorns started the third with a layup by senior guard Lashann Higgs. She added two more points in the quarter and finished with eight off the bench.
After a layup by sophomore forward Charli Collier, Texas was down by just one with four minutes to play. The Longhorns closed out the quarter strong and outscored Kansas 21-12 in the third. However, Kansas held the lead at 53-52 going into the last quarter of play.
In the fourth, both teams battled down the stretch. Thomas moved the Kansas lead to 66-58 with three minutes left to play after making two consecutive layups.
Kansas closed out the game with a layup by freshman guard Holly Kersgieter and success on the free throw line in the final minute of play. Kansas went 22-27 on free throws for the night.
After the impressive win, next up for Kansas will be a road game Saturday, Feb. 22, against West Virginia. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.