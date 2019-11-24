Kansas women’s basketball continued its early season success with a 69-49 win over Texas State Sunday.
Led by senior forward Mariane De Carvalho with 19 points and a phenomenal shooting performance in which the Jayhawks nailed 42.3% of their threes, Kansas was able to extend its winning streak to five games.
The Jayhawks came out on fire in the first quarter, knocking down five out of eight three-pointers, including two by freshman guard Holly Kersgieter, who finished the game with 13 points.
De Carvalho was all over the place in the first. Draining the opening field goal and adding another three and lay-up shortly after, she pushed the score to 9-4 just two minutes into the game.
De Carvalho made her presence felt on the defensive end as well, drawing a charge and diving on the floor for a steal.
To end the quarter, Texas State sophomore guard Kennedy Taylor drained a last second mid-range jumper to make the score 25-17 Kansas. Taylor finished with a team-high 14 points.
Texas State was able to flip the script on Kansas in the second quarter. Taylor swished a three and made a driving lay-up to bring Texas State within six points with under three minutes to play in the half.
Another three-pointer by sophomore forward Da’Nasia Hood pulled the Bobcats even closer and sent them into the half with a score of 33-30.
Kansas started the second half with a steal by sophomore guard Aniya Thomas and fast-break score off the Texas State inbound pass. The Jayhawks continued their push with two more fast-break lay-up scores, making it 43-34 with six minutes left in the quarter. Kansas finished with six fast-break points overall.
The Kansas defense came out playing stellar in the third and held Texas State to just 10 points. For the game, the Jayhawks forced 13 turnovers and scored 17 points from those turnovers.
Junior center Bailey Helgren had six points in the quarter, all coming off assists from sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell. Mitchell finished with four assists in the game.
In the fourth, the Jayhawks continued the defensive pressure and outside scoring attack while ending the game on a 11-3 scoring run.
Next up for Kansas is the Florida Atlantic Thanksgiving Tournament. The first game will be against Wright State Friday. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m.