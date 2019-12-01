Continuing its winning streak, Kansas women’s basketball defeated Florida Atlantic University 90-60 to claim victory in the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday. Successes ran wild as three players set a career high in scoring and two players set a career high in rebounding in Boca Raton, Florida.
Leading the force was junior forward Tina Stephens, who set career highs in both scoring and rebounding. Stephens scored 19 points and grabbed 15 boards in the contest and was also a force on the defensive end, tallying a career high six steals.
Sophomore guard Aniya Thomas got the game going early, drawing an and-1 right off the tip. After converting, the Jayhawks scored six more points, only allowing three in the meantime. Led by sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell, the Jayhawks ended the period on another run, this time 15-2.
Mitchell scored 11 points in the quarter, and Kansas went into the second period up 24-10.
The Jayhawks carried the momentum from the first quarter straight into the next as they once again raced to a run. Kansas got up 34-14, but from there, the Owls began to do work.
FAU flipped the script later in the half and went on a 19-4 run, eventually reducing the deficit to 42-37 going into halftime. After a bright second quarter for the Owls, Kansas immediately shut them down and went on a tear through the second half.
The Jayhawks outscored FAU 48-23 in the second half and outshot FAU 53% to the Owls’ 26% in the half.
In the game as a whole, Kansas went 36-73 (49.3%) from the field but only 24% from the three-point line. Kansas out-rebounded the Owls 48-30 in the game.
Mitchell led the Jayhawks in scoring with her career-high 23 points. Following Mitchell was Stephens’ 19 and Thomas’ career-high 19 points. Thomas also set a career high in rebounds with seven. She was also a force on the defensive end, finishing the game with four steals.
After the tournament, Mitchell was crowned MVP while Stephens earned All-Tournament honors.
Kansas will rest until Dec. 8 when the Florida Gators visit Lawrence. The game is slated for 2 p.m.