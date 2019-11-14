Team chemistry — especially between the two point guards — drove Kansas women’s basketball to a 63-48 victory over the Omaha Mavericks in Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday, Nov 13.
The Jayhawks alternated between their two point guards, freshman Zakiyah Franklin and sophomore Brooklyn Mitchell, to help make the team score clutch baskets down the stretch.
The Jayhawks entered the fourth quarter with a five-point lead, but an early layup from Omaha freshman guard Ella Ogier cut it down to three. A turnover from junior center Bailey Helgren gave the Mavericks the ball right back and once again, Ogier hit a layup to cut the deficit to just one.
Coach Brandon Schneider was forced to call a timeout, in the midst of an Omaha run. The Mavericks scored seven points in the final two minutes of the third quarter.
“[The timeout was] a three-part conversation,” Schneider said. “First part, just challenging our team: 'let’s make a decision here to be the better team for eight minutes and 20 seconds.' Second part was making a defensive adjustment. Third part was making a concerted effort to put Brooklyn in some positions to be aggressive offensively.”
Coming out of that timeout, Kansas began to feel itself. Sophomore guard Aniya Thomas quickly made a layup. On the next possession for the Jayhawks, Mitchell converted an and-1.
The two point guard system then went into hyper-drive. Franklin slowed down the Kansas offense, which allowed the Jayhawks to space the floor better. That spacing led to Franklin driving inside and drawing fouls.
“[I was] just trying to be mentally tough,” Franklin said. “I knew we needed [free throws], so I was just knocking them down.”
Mitchell also forced fouls late to help Kansas break away.
“Stay locked in, you never know how the game's going to go,” Mitchell said. “Sometimes games really do come down to making free throws and who’s more focused than the other team.”
Through a three-minute stretch in the fourth quarter, Franklin and Mitchell combined for 13 points. Mitchell finished the game with 15 points while Franklin finished with 13.
Franklin and Mitchell each split time running the floor throughout the fourth quarter. Once one player got tired, the other was able to step up and take the leadership role.
“I do think the chemistry they’re in the process of building is going to be really important to our team moving forward,” Schneider said.
Mitchell, who ran the floor last season, has needed some time adjusting to her role of not being the dominant point guard, Schneider said. But the leadership role she has is a big reason Kansas is 3-0.
“She’s such a veteran being a sophomore,” Schneider said.
Mitchell said the chemistry has been built due to her wanting to help out Franklin and make the best plays for the freshman.
“[Franklin’s] like a little sister,” Mitchell said.
After the game against Indiana State, Schneider spoke of his plan for the guard duo.
“When [Franklin and Mitchell are] both in there, Brooklyn will play the off-guard," Schneider said. "And anytime Zakiyah is not in, Brooklyn will be our primary ball-handler.”
That two point guard system worked for Schneider against Omaha, but if it wasn’t for the chemistry between the duo, Kansas may not have had the success it found against the Mavericks.
Kansas will take on UMass Lowell Sunday in Allen Fieldhouse at 1 p.m.