Column
A return to the NCAA tournament is long overdue for Kansas women’s basketball, and the path is likely not one to come lightly for the Jayhawks. However, with recent recruiting and reliance on the youth, there may be potential for Kansas to make an appearance in the near future.
Coach Brandon Schneider may not have a winning record with the program, but if there is something he can most certainly do, it’s recruiting. Schneider has pulled in high-end recruits, such as sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell or freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin. Both point guards ranked among the top of their respective classes, both being four-star recruits.
The potential for a return to the NCAA tournament relies on the development of not only those two, but other younger stars on the team as well.
Franklin is the primary ball-handler, and in the first three games of her career, she has scored in double digits. She then struggled to score against UMass Lowell, finishing with only two points, but she also dished out six assists in the matchup.
Much like Franklin, Mitchell scored in double digits in the first three games of the season but then only had five points in game four. However, she too passed well, finishing with five assists.
Having two ball-handlers at the caliber of Mitchell and Franklin allows Kansas to spread its offense out and move more freely. It also allows players like sophomore guard Aniya Thomas and freshman guard Holly Kersgieter to move off-ball and find space, leading to big games like Kersgieter’s 24 points against Indiana State or Thomas’ 17 against UIC.
Thomas’ development will also be key for Kansas. She is arguably the best defender on the team, having six steals in four games, but she is almost unquestionably the hustle player for the Jayhawks. Time and time again she goes diving for loose balls and saving out of bounds plays.
She also has been a strong scorer for Kansas, averaging double digits this season, despite playing less than 10 minutes against Indiana State.
Those four young guards will drive the Kansas offense not only this season, but in years to come. For the Jayhawks to have any shot of an NCAA tournament appearance, they will all need to develop into the players Schneider recruited them to be.
But they are not the only players that will give Kansas life this season.
Senior forward Mariane De Carvalho can stretch the floor, and if she can become more consistent with her shot like she was against UMass Lowell, she will give opposing defenses a problem. She also showed some rebounding ability in that game, grabbing 10. If she can produce more double doubles this season, she could help solve an ongoing issue of rebounding for the Jayhawks over the last few seasons.
If Kansas has four players on the floor that can each shoot the three ball, it allows junior center Bailey Helgren to move more freely down low. She has struggled at times getting the ball into the goal, but if she had better looking shots and more room to roam, it would be safe to assume she could become a more efficient scorer.
Junior forward Tina Stephens also adds a key role, giving Kansas scoring and rebounding off the bench. She is a big body that can fill in either for Helgren or De Carvalho, and her size allows her to compete with the bigger teams in the Big 12.
Overall, it will be a long and challenging road for Kansas to make an NCAA tournament appearance this season, but it is not necessarily out of the question. The youth will be key for the future of the program, but for now, the team could make a surprising push this season.