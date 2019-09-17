Kansas women’s golf tied for fourth place at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan on Monday.
As a team, KU finished 29-over (893), which tied it with New Mexico State and put the Jayhawks 12 strokes behind the eventual winner, Kansas State.
Kansas shot even on Monday (288) after shooting 23-over (311) in the first round and 6-over (294) in round two.
“We loved seeing the fight that the team had in them to get their games back on track and not give up on themselves or each other," coach Erin O’Neil told Kansas Athletics after the event.
The Jayhawks improved in this second outing of the year after struggling at the Minnesota Invitational last week, placing last in the 15-school competition.
Junior Sera Tadokoro did well in the first two rounds and finished the event tied for sixth at a 3-over (219). She shot a 1-over (73) in the first round and broke even in the middle round at 72. Tadokoro was consistent on Sunday as she shot even on 31 of the 36 holes.
“She's hitting the ball great and managing the mental side of it as well. It was great to have her step us for us today,”O’Neil told Kansas Athletics after Tadokoro’s performance Sunday.
She followed with a 3-over performance in the final round but still earned her first top-10 performance of the year.
Senior Yi-Tsen Chou, who had five top-10 finishes last season, was exceptional in the second and third rounds, ending up tied for 16th. She shot even with par (72) in the final two rounds each. She atoned for the three double bogeys she shot in the first round by notching four birdies in the second.
Chou has appeared in both of the University's tournaments so far and was atop the team’s leaderboard at the Minnesota Invitational with a 2-over (146).
At the Sunflower Invitational, sophomore Pear Pooratanaopa was 8-over (152) entering Monday. She birdied twice in the latter half of Sunday to make up ground, and finished 2-over for that portion. She leapt into a top-20 finish, placing 12th overall after shooting 1-under in her final 18 holes.
Freshman Ying-Ting Hsieh had an inconsistent first round but was more steady in the second round and built off that momentum in the third round to shoot a 1-under. Hsieh had four birdies in the final round.
“We definitely left some shots out there between putting and course management decisions. Tomorrow we need to do a better job of picking our targets and committing to the shots we have chosen,” O’Neil told Kansas Athletics after the first two rounds.
Sophomore Abby Glynn was the only Jayhawk to make her 2019-20 debut in the Sunflower Invitational. Glynn battled through Sunday, shooting a 16-over (160). She finished 4-over on Monday and totaled a 20-over (236).
Junior Aristelle Acuff and senior Annika Cedo played as individuals. Acuff shot a 17-over, including a 3-over on Monday, which was her best performance of the two-day, three-round event.
KU will travel to Greenville, South Carolina, for the Lady Paladin Invitational, a three-day event that starts Sept. 27.