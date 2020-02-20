Kansas women’s golf kicked off the spring season with a tie for 13th place at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida on Feb. 19.

Senior Sera Tadokoro shot 2-over in each of the first two rounds but atoned for it in the third round with a 2-under par.

Even though she had five of her seven birdies in the final round, a double bogey on the sixth hole kept her from breaking even in the tournament. As a result, Tadokoro finished 2-over (218) in the first tournament of the spring.

“[Tadokoro] had a solid final round today but still left some shots out there around and on the greens,” head coach Erin O’Neil said to Kansas Athletics. “She’s hitting the ball well and just needs to fine-tune her putting and chipping to move up on the leaderboard moving forward.”

Tadokoro ended up with the best score for the Jayhawks but still finished tied for 21st.

Although Kansas struggled to move up the leaderboard, sophomore Abby Glynn had a solid showing in the first round. She shot a 1-over (73) in the initial round. The mark was the lowest amount of strokes the Topeka native has shot in her career up to this point.

Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, Glynn wasn’t able to build off of the momentum.

The sophomore shot a 2-over (74) in the second round, where a triple bogey on the 18th hole plagued her chance at improving on her personal best in consecutive rounds. She also struggled in the final 18 holes and finished 9-over (225) to end the tournament.

Fellow sophomore Lauren Heinlein competed individually and finished fourth among 10 players and a tie for 35th. The Florida native did well in the final round. Heinlein shot a 2-under (70), helping cut her overall score to 5-over for the tournament.

Just like Glynn, the 70 shots it took for her to complete the round was a career best.

“We are really pleased with what we saw from [Heinlein] this week,” O’Neil said to Kansas Athletics. “She played consistently over the three days and finished strong today with an under par round. Hopefully it’s a good confidence boost for her and she can keep it going.”

The Jayhawks will hit the links again March 7-8 at the Gator Invitational in Gainesville, Florida