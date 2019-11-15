Column
Kansas soccer's game against Iowa Saturday will prove to be its biggest test of the season and for good reason. The team is riding high after its first Big 12 tournament title.
The Jayhawks are decorated with postseason awards, and to top it all off, they haven’t lost in over a month. Iowa’s looking to come into Lawrence and spoil the party. The key to this game is for the leaders of the team to step up and steady the team for what should be an emotionally charged first game of the tournament.
Senior forward Katie McClure in particular has to bring her best this tournament if Kansas has any hope of making real noise the remainder of the postseason. McClure has unquestionably been the Jayhawks' best player and arguably the best player in the Big 12 this season. It’s only natural to think her play will determine the fate of Kansas in the tournament.
Her return to the tournament, however, should bring a calm to a Kansas side that has a lot of inexperience. In the Jayhawks' lone tournament win over Saint Louis last season, McClure found the back of the net twice to lift the Jayhawks over the Billikens. The second one put the Jayhawks up for good in the double overtime thriller.
Her consistency carrying over from conference play should ignite the Jayhawks' attack and create problems for the Hawkeyes' back line. Leading the team in total points, McClure has four goals and four assists since the beginning of the conference schedule.
The Jayhawks also receive a top 10 ranking in the RPI for the first time this season checking in at 9 after a strong Big 12 tournament title #KUSoccer #Big12SOC— Carlos Peterson (@CarlosWritesKU) November 12, 2019
The Jayhawks' strength of competition this season should prove to be an advantage for Kansas despite the matchup being relatively even on paper. It will be the play of the All-Big 12 First Team performer that is going to truly put Kansas over the top.