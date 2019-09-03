Analysis
Excitement and a decorated coaching resume aren’t the only things coach Les Miles brought with him to Kansas. He appears to have brought with him a style of play that Kansas hasn’t played in years: smashmouth football.
Several times throughout last week’s game versus Indiana State, the Jayhawks came out in an I-formation set. Miles said in a press conference Monday that this formation is a signature of his.
“That’s the right stuff as far as I’m concerned. I enjoy the change of pace tempo. I enjoy [using] a fullback and a tight end put in the game,” Miles said. “There’s different ways to attack an opponent … that’s kind of my background. It’s kind of who I am.”
Miles said the two running back set is something he and his coaching staff look forward to playing more of throughout the season.
Not only is this style totally different from anything Kansas ran under former head coach David Beaty, senior quarterback Carter Stanley said he hasn’t taken snaps under center regularly since he was in middle school.
“Being able to utilize that in the spring, getting 15 practices of it in spring ball, personally helped me out a lot just because I hadn’t really gone under center consistently since eighth grade,” Stanley said. “This summer we did the most player-led practices that I’ve ever been a part of. Just repping it, every day we do QB center exchanges.”
Though the I-formation is still new to him, Stanley said he already sees how effective it can be. Mixing the formation in with the team's others could throw opposing teams off, playing in a conference of almost entirely air raid, spread offenses.
“[The defense] has to make adjustments for sure. Because at the same point we can get in some of those spread formations,” Stanley said. “I think it’s a different look than most of what the teams in this conference run, so I think it could cause some problems for them.”
When the Jayhawks line up in the I-formation, it plays to some of their strengths: having a starting offensive line rotation made up of nothing but juniors and seniors partnered with a deep running back group.
“We got some really, really talented players up there, and they got a great coach," Stanley said. "I know they’re looking to grow up front, and the more we can be physical and pound the ball, the more it will help the offense and this team.”
Senior left tackle Hakeem Adeniji said he enjoys playing in the run-heavy formation because it allows the offensive line to “set the tone for the game.”
“It’s completely different from when I came in here. It changes the whole dynamic,” Adeniji said. “You can tell, the defensive line out there, they feel a lot different about it than when we’re in like a spread type offense.”
Perhaps we could see this formation get even more powerful with star sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr. returning this week. Miles spoke highly of Williams and said he isn’t expecting to see much rust after serving his suspension.
“He’s a very strong player. We’ll have to integrate him into the [offense] once again,” Miles said. “I suspect he’ll give us some Pooka plays, and we’re looking forward to having him back.”
Since coming back, Stanley said he’s noticed Williams do something new every day to impress the team.
“He’s just pretty routine at making incredible plays at this point,” Stanley said.