In Kansas women’s basketball's devastating loss to rival Kansas State Wednesday, Jan. 29, freshman guard Holly Kersgieter seemed to be the Jayhawks' one bright spot.

She shot 4-13 from the field, which may not seem flashy. But, she was one of three Jayhawks to tally double figures in a rather poor shooting night as a team. Kansas shot just 33.3% on the night, as the team was looking for just about anyone to make key shots against K-State's strong defensive performance all night long.

In her first start of the season on Wednesday, Kersgieter helped the team in just about every area as she tallied 11 points on the night, cleaned the glass with six rebounds, snatched two steals and kept the ball under control with just one turnover in 29 minutes.



The Jayhawks seemed to be a different team altogether when the 5-foot-10 guard from Oklahoma stepped onto the court as she was one of three players to total a positive +/- against K-State.

