On Wednesday afternoon, Kansas football announced on Twitter that senior running back Khalil Herbert is no longer with the program.
Per the release, coach Les Miles issued a statement on the running back.
"We would like to wish Khalil Herbert and his family well moving forward," Miles said. "With that said, Khalil is no longer a member of our football program and will not participate in any football activities.
Herbert finishes his career at Kansas with 1,735 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns, and an average of 5.77 yards per carry.
The native of Coral Springs, Florida last played on Sept. 21 against West Virginia. In that game, he carried the ball seven times for 27 yards. He was ruled out minutes before last Saturday's game against TCU in which the Jayhawks were upended by a score of 51-14.
Herbert was originally a member of former coach David Beaty's 2016 recruiting class. He trained with former Kansas running back Tony Sands, who played for Kansas from 1988-1991, during high school. Herbert committed to the Jayhawks on his fifth official visit. The running back elected Kansas over Florida International, Georgia State, Florida Atlantic, Fordham, and Mississippi State.
Kansas will take on Oklahoma this Saturday at 11 a.m. Without their leading rusher, the Jayhawks will turn to the likes of sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr. and freshman running back Velton Gardner, who recorded his first career touchdown at TCU.