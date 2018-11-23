BROOKLYN, NY — At a program like Kansas, it’s expected that top-level teams will be on the schedule every year, which makes a matchup with No. 5 Tennessee in the NIT Season Tip-Off final not much of a surprise.
Even so, Kansas’ 87-81 overtime victory that crowned the Jayhawks NIT Season Tip-Off champions, capped off by redshirt junior Dedric Lawson’s second-straight double-double, was anything but routine.
"You get nervous, you get jitters," Lawson said. "But when the lights get bright, it's time to show up. You always have to cherish the game and moments like this."
Things started off fairly normally for the Jayhawks, as ever-reliable senior guard Lagerald Vick nailed a three-pointer from way downtown following the opening tip.
Not only that, but freshman guard Devon Dotson kept his momentum and impressive play from Wednesday against Marquette going early on Friday, with a tough finish on a transition layup and some well-placed passes to junior center Udoka Azubuike for a couple early highlight dunks.
Yet this game was close, as Kansas committed some early turnovers and Tennessee played to their ranking from the beginning, keeping the game within striking distance.
The Jayhawks committed nine turnovers in the first half, finishing with 16 in the game.
Kansas’ sloppiness, most notably on offense, continued throughout the first half, and was one area that Tennessee was able to capitalize on, taking a 28-25 lead with 3:19 to play in the first half thanks to back-to-back buckets from redshirt junior guard Lamonte Turner.
Turner finished the half with eight points, shooting 3-for-7 from the floor, including two three-pointers, giving the Volunteers a 33-31 lead going into the break.
Had it not been for redshirt sophomore Charlie Moore’s acrobatic finishes or Lawson’s court vision, Kansas would have been in a far deeper hole at the break.
Both Lawson and Moore led the Jayhawks in scoring at halftime with seven points each.
On the other side, Tennessee’s tried-and-true stars in junior forward Grant Williams and senior guard Admiral Schofield both had a quiet first half, scoring a combined eight points in the half.
Coming out of the break, Tennessee was aggressive, with Williams dropping dimes and the Volunteers hitting back-to-back buckets to start the second half.
Dotson did hit a tough layup and corner three-pointer, but the momentum clearly had swung in favor of the Volunteers, who took a 45-38 lead at the under-16 minute timeout.
Williams’ passing came alive in the second half, as he contributed five assists on the night, with junior guard Jordan Bone dropping 14 points and shooting 5-for-6 from the floor to lead the Volunteers in scoring.
As the game wore on, the tension in the Barclays Center continued to rise, as Kansas faithful seemingly went on an emotional rollercoaster ranging from “Figure it Out!” to transforming the arena to Allen Fieldhouse Northeast with “Let’s go Jayhawks!” ringing from the rafters.
Still, though, Kansas continued to be a step behind, with the Volunteers clinging on to a four or five point lead for the majority of the second half.
Some may look as that as a side effect of officiating — Tennessee actually reached the bonus in the second half before Kansas — or the questionable handful of possible goaltending violations.
The Volunteers wore this Jayhawk team down, taking advantage of little mistakes — Tennessee outscored Kansas 16-10 off turnovers — and looking like the more poised team.
At least, until Vick came back alive.
Vick scored eight straight points, including back-to-back threes, to give Kansas a 61-56 lead with 5:52 to go in the game. The senior finished the game with 13 points.
"He was great for us in that moment," Kansas coach Bill Self said.
Things continued to get interesting as Azubuike fouled out with 4:26 to play, while Williams picked up his fifth foul with 1:24 to go.
Regulation wasn’t enough to decide this one, though, as Kansas and Tennessee went into overtime, tied at 69-69.
But thanks to Lawson’s double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds, mixed with Dotson’s game-changing speed and 17 points of his own, the Jayhawks came out on top 87-81.
"I just wanted to be aggressive," Lawson said. "I really just wanted to win badly. I did everything I could to seal the deal."
The Volunteers proved their top-5 ranking, but fell just short in the extra period, as Kansas was crowned champions at the talent-packed NIT Season Tip-Off.
"It's OK to win ugly," Self said. "We won a game where we didn't artistically look good. But we've had plenty of games like that over the years."
Kansas will next have a bit of a break before its next game, which will be back in the friendly confines of Allen Fieldhouse against Stanford on Saturday, Dec. 1. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.