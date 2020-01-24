Kansas head football coach Les Miles has suspended junior cornerback Corione Harris indefinitely, the Kansas City Start reported.
"We are aware of the charges involving Corione Harris, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team-related activities," Miles said in a statement via email.
According to the article, Harris was arrested Sunday and charged with “unlawful use of weapon ... possess weapon and a felony controlled substance“ and “delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.”
His bond is set for $7,500, according to The Kansas City Star.
Harris played nine games in his sophomore campaign for the Jayhawks during the 2019 season and recorded 15 total tackles.
Harris was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in Louisiana in 2017.
Per the article, Harris is set to appear in Howell County Circuit court at 9 a.m. Feb. 10.