Sophomore linebacker Tom Barrett was arrested Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m. by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Barrett, 20, was booked for alleged possession of a fictitious or fraudulent ID card and contribution to a child’s misconduct.
The arrest occurred at the Jayhawk Cafe, according to the Douglas County Jail booking report.
The report shows bail was set at $1,500, but Barrett was released on bond around 2:30 a.m. The report also shows the Cleveland native will be turning 21 later this week. Barrett will have a hearing at 3 p.m. on Sep. 17.
“We are aware of the situation and are currently in the process of gathering information,” director of football communications Katy Lonergan said in an email with the Kansan. “We will handle the situation according to our internal policies.”
Barrett redshirted his first year at Kansas and did not see any playing time during his redshirt freshman year.