UPDATE: Lee was pulled over for a defective tail light and arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence, according to Deputy Chief James Anguiano from the KU Public Safety Office.
A Kansas football player was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Douglas County booking log.
Sophomore defensive tackle Malcolm Charles Lee, 20, was arrested Saturday morning around 2:45 a.m., according to the log.
The arrest occurred on the 1000 block of Mississippi Street, a block from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
The booking report shows that Lee was released on bond a few hours after the arrest.
“We’re aware of the incident, and we’re gathering facts. When we find out the facts we’ll handle it according to our internal policies,” said Kansas Athletics Associate Director Jim Marchiony.
Lee is a three-star JUCO recruit, transferring from Iowa Western Community College as one of Kansas coach Les Miles’ first recruits. Lee signed his letter of intent in December.
Deputy Chief James Anguiano from the KU Public Safety Office was not immediately available for comment by time of press.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.