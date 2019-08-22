A new season and coach means many players adjusting to new roles on the team.
For years, Kansas has relied heavily on the veteran leadership of linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. and defensive tackle Daniel Wise. With those two now in the NFL, the Jayhawks must turn to their most experienced position group to lead: the defensive backfield.
Senior Hasan Defense, who started at defensive back the last two years for Kansas, said the biggest improvement he’s noticed in fall has been “communication.” He said the secondary has taken it upon itself to provide vocal leadership on the field.
“We definitely feel like it’s our job to communicate and not a linebacker’s, not someone else,” Defense said at Thursday's media availability. “Just because, at the end of the day it’s a passing league — it’s the Big 12. As long as the defensive backs — us as a secondary — we’re on the same page things are good, things are solid.”
Stepping up vocally hasn’t been the only change Defense has faced. This year, he is changing positions back from safety to corner, the place he started last season before the transition. Defense said the change has been seamless and he is “back to feeling like I’m at home.”
Another returning starter, senior safety Mike Lee, said a lot of the defensive play calls come from the safeties. Because of the this, he and senior safety Bryce Torneden must act as coaches on the field at times.
“The calls come from the safety, some calls come from the linebacker,” Lee said. “But, in the back end, me and Bryce, the seniors on the field, we have to be more vocal on the field out there getting everybody in the right order, putting everyone in position to make plays.”
Lee, who admittedly hasn’t been the most vocal in years past, said he’s enjoyed stepping up this offseason.
“It’s really fun, because my sophomore year I really wasn’t being vocal out there, it was another player being vocal,” Lee said. “But now, since I’m a senior I have to be more vocal. It’s really fun out there just talking, having fun out there with the guys.”
Defense and the cornerbacks are also adjusting to a new coaching staff. This offseason Les Miles brought in coach Chevis Jackson.
Jackson was an All-SEC cornerback under Miles in 2007 at LSU. After an outstanding college career, Jackson was drafted in the third round of the 2008 NFL draft.
Defense said Jackson has helped add “swagger” and instill “confidence” in the players around him.
“He gives us a lot more knowledge just because he’s actually played the game at a high level – the highest level,” he said. “He’s done everything I’m trying to do. I’m trying to get to a national championship. I’m trying to get to the national football league.”
Defense said that Jackson has put an extra emphasis on perfecting technique.
“That’s his main thing: technique, every play,” Defense said. “It’s a run play, he’s knocking our technique just because he’ll be like ‘it’s a run play, but what are you doing? You don’t know it’s a run play.’”
While Defense said he is very appreciative of Jackson’s critiques, he described Jackson’s coaching style in two words: “tough love.”
“He goes into every week and tells us ‘there’s no starters, we have no starters until our technique on every play is right.’ That’s been helpful, him just keeping us all humble, keeping us all level-headed and staying on us.”
Last year, the Jayhawks’ led the Big 12 in turnovers forced with 27 and finished the season with the second-best turnover margin in FBS.
Defense and Lee both said they expect forcing turnovers to once again be one of the strongest parts of the team.
"Coach Elliot, Coach Bowen, Coach Jackson and everybody has been emphasizing turnovers, turnovers, turnovers, so that’s what we’re focused on,” Defense said.
On top of Torneden, Lee and Defense, the Jayhawks are also returning sophomore cornerback Corione Harris, or “Coe” as his teammates refer to him. Coming in, Harris was Kansas’ highest rated recruit on defense in the 2018 class. Harris appeared in every game last year and started in nine.
Along with most freshman, Harris experienced some growing pains in year one. Defense said he’s noticed Harris make strides this offseason.
“He’s improved a lot. He’s impressed me a lot,” Defense said. “I tell him everyday ‘just keep working, keep getting better.’... Coe knows I’ll never lie to him and I tell him every day, I can see him getting better.”
Lee, like Defense, said he’s noticed Harris grow as a player.
“His eyes, his discipline have really improved,” Lee said “He’s starting to recognize schemes and the route schemes, what the receiver is going to do. He just makes it easier for him to make plays on the ball.”
Lee also said redshirt-junior cornerback Kyle Mayberry has been a player whose stood out him in practice.
"People doubt his size, because he’s like a 5-8 corner, but his speed, his physicality, his ability to make plays on the ball — it’s just amazing, off his size and what he does at cornerback,” Lee said. “[H]e plays bigger than what he is out there.”
Although the team’s defensive backs now provide veteran leadership for the team, Defense said the group doesn’t feel any “extra pressure” playing with a younger front seven.
“We’re the leaders, we’re the older group of the bunch but as far as our box play, we have great defensive lineman. Dru (Prox) and Kyron Johnson, they have been holding their own. Things have been looking up so, we’re just really looking forward to the season."