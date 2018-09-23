As the resurgence of Kansas football continues, many different players have been thrust into the spotlight, including redshirt senior linebacker Joe Dineen, freshman running back Pooka Williams, sophomore quarterback Miles Kendrick. These standouts, among many others, have made highlight plays on the regular for the Jayhawks.
However, there is one player that's been flying under the radar — sophomore punter Kyle Thompson.
Last season, Thompson sat behind long time Kansas punter Cole Moos, leaving it a big question as to how Thompson would do this season.
Rest assured, Thompson has taken the starting job and ran with it thus far in 2018.
For starters, Thompson is second in the Big 12 in yards per punt, averaging 44.2 yards per boot. Thompson also has the longest punt so far this year among Big 12 teams, with a 65-yard punt against Baylor this past week.
The most important thing Thompson has been able to do so far this season is pin punts inside the 20-yard line. It's a skill that really defines the value of a punter and Thompson has been able to put 14 of his 23 punts this year inside that target area, easily the best in the Big 12.
Punters are a position group that aren’t often talked about or given the recognition they deserve, and you can kind of see why. Rarely will a coach be happy if a drive ends with a punt, usually a sign of an offense stalling on what could have been a promising drive.
Often the less you see of your punter the better but, when you do have to turn to them, they can be an extremely effective weapon.
Think about it from purely a field position standpoint. Obviously, the further away an opposing offense has to start their drive, it can lead to a better offensive starting position for your team on your next drive, should your team perform well defensively.
Power and accuracy are the defining characteristics of a good punter or place kicker, and Thompson easily has both. Thompson’s 14 punts inside the 20-yard line show that he can be accurate with the ball, while also showing that he has a strong leg as well. Thompson leads the Big 12 with nine punts of 50 yards or more.
A consistent ability to both drive the ball long distances and place it where you intend is something not every punter has.
Thompson is a weapon that few teams in the country have and Kansas fans will soon realize his value in the battle for field position. Thompson’s skills will help Kansas compete and stay close in games in the conference and could eventually lead the Jayhawks to some stunning upsets this season.