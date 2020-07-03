Kansas football will temporarily suspend voluntary workouts after a recent increase in positive COVID-19 test results, according to a release from Kansas Athletics Friday.
According to the release, 164 student-athletes have been tested across all sports. Sixteen tests have come back positive, 12 of which were football players. Forty-five student-athletes are currently in quarantine.
Following the positive results, Kansas football decided to temporarily shut down to adhere to Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Center for Disease Control guidelines.
“Our priority remains to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy, especially during this pandemic, and will follow the recommendations of our medical professionals,” Kansas Athletics Director Jeff Long said. “We will only resume our preparations after the 14-day quarantine is complete and our student-athletes and staff have been tested for the virus prior to participating in football activities.”
Long added that the program looks to use this time to further educate players and staff on the importance of following health and safety procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kansas football coach Les Miles said team trainers and doctors will be in daily contact with each student-athlete that tested positive.
“When we welcomed our young men back to campus a couple of weeks ago for voluntary workouts, even with the policies and procedures in place to try and protect them from becoming infected with the virus, events outside of our control have made the decision to pause these workouts necessary,” Miles said. “We will follow medical recommendations on returning to activities.”
Kansas football is still currently scheduled to begin the regular season against New Hampshire at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 5.