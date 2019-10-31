Just five days from now, Kansas men’s basketball will be thrust into the limelight as the Jayhawks take on No. 4 Duke in the Champions Classic.
The last time the storied blue bloods faced off, Kansas beat Duke in a 85-81 overtime thriller in the 2018 Elite Eight. Furthermore, Kansas has won three- straight games against Duke, with the last loss coming in the 2011 Maui Invitational.
For freshman forward Jalen Wilson, his collegiate debut will come in front of a national audience on the biggest stage of the regular season. Though one final exhibition matchup awaits the Jayhawks Thursday night against Pittsburg State, Wilson says the preparation for Duke is already in the works.
“Duke really stretches the floor, so we’ve been practicing on the [Duke forwards] being able to help off the ball screens and recover,” Wilson said. “Last game, we struggled with that a little bit.”
In Kansas' 86-56 victory over Fort Hays State last Thursday, the Tigers’ forwards combined for five of the team's eight threes in the game. If the decision to redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot does in fact happen, Wilson could be charged with defending the perimeter more than anticipated in his first season.
Wilson, a 6-foot-8, 215 lb. forward originally had plans to go to Michigan. However, a coaching change in Ann Arbor led to a re-opening of Wilson's recruitment. Wilson committed to Kansas June 12.
As the Jayhawks will collide with Duke in their first regular season contest, this won’t be an unfamiliar matchup for Wilson. In his high school playing days, the forward ran into a couple of members of the current Blue Devil squad.
“I played with a couple of them,” Wilson said. “[Duke freshman forward] Matthew Hurt, he’s one of the big parts of a team. We are going to have to really close out on him.”
Hurt was a five-star recruit and the top-ranked player out of Minnesota. He averaged 37.4 points and 12.4 rebounds per game as a senior at John Marshall high school.
Despite the quick turnaround of playing Thursday and flying across the country less than a week later, Wilson doesn’t think Kansas has a long way to go before playing Duke.
“I don’t feel like we are far at all,” Wilson said. “We just need to focus on defense. Once we focus defensively, the offense will come. Everybody is so talented and deep on the roster."
The Blue Devils possess the third-best 2019 recruiting class in the country. Stacked up against elite talent, Wilson didn’t waver in his confidence in the team.
“To start the season off in Madison Square Garden against Duke, it sets you up for what Kansas is about,” Wilson said. “We don’t run from anybody.”
Tip-off on Nov. 5 is set for 6 p.m.