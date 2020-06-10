Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self pinpointed July 6 as the date to get players back on campus for voluntary workouts. The revised date was at the request of many coaches within the conference, according to Commissioner Bob Bowlsby on June 1.
This follows the announcement on May 22 of return-to-campus guidelines from the Big 12 Conference. Under those plans, football student-athletes will be allowed to participate in voluntary workouts and access on-campus facilities starting June 15.
Volleyball, soccer and cross-country athletes will be cleared to return on July 1 with all other student athletes slated for July 15.
Kansas men’s basketball players have not been on campus since the season was halted on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Activities for the upcoming season would have normally begun this week with summer school, supervised workouts and unsupervised pick-up games. Instead, the phase-in plan was put in place in hopes of safely returning student-athletes to campus.
What has not been affected, Self said, is the strength and adaptability of recruiting.
Both the recruits and recruiters are able to focus on accumulating “as much information as they can [get] while they don’t have much going on,” Self told Midco Sports Network.
The Jayhawk coaching staff are currently targeting nearly 30 recruits for the Class of 2021, including 14 players currently in the top 30 ranks.