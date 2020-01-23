Kansas men's basketball, while looking to receive what would be their 15th No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, are starting to show their true colors when it comes to three-point shooting. Inconsistent shooting from downtown has weighed the team down behind some other tournament favorites heading into March.



Despite a 60% three-point shooting outburst from freshman guard Christian Braun, the rest of the Jayhawks managed to shoot a dismal 3-16 from behind the arc for the rest of the bout against in-state rival K-State. Although the team sported a 34.6% from three-point range in the Sunflower Showdown, that percentage would have been lowered to a mere 18.75% if Braun hadn’t bolstered the team’s three-point percentage.



This rather blatant discrepancy in three-point shooting will end up being a main concern heading into March Madness.



Kansas currently ranks 65th in D-1 in three-point percentage, shooting an even 36% this season, which has been boosted thanks in-part to great shooting performances from Braun and senior guard Isaiah Moss.

Braun, a Kansas native, is currently shooting 43.6% from deep while Moss, the 6-foot-5 guard from Chicago, is shooting 39.5% from downtown on the season.

Besides these two options, the Jayhawks don’t have a dependable shooter on their roster that can compete with some of the hotter shooting teams that will be entering the tournament come March. Although Kansas has played its game all season off driving layups, dunks to senior center Udoka Azubuike, and stifling defense, No. 3 ranked Jayhawks have been able to maintain a 15-3 record on the year.

The Jayhawks will need to look at other players to step up and shoot more shots from behind the arc. Players such as sophomore guard Devon Dotson and junior guard Marcus Garrett will need to raise their percentages from long-range if the Jayhawks will want to compete with some of the potent offenses that they will play in the tournament.

Dotson holds a 30.6% percentage and Garrett shoots 31.3% on the year, shooting 72 and 32 threes this season, respectfully. Although the percentages are respectable, both guards will need to shoot more and be efficient while shooting from downtown if the team wants to succeed down the stretch.



With junior forward Silvio De Sousa now serving a 12-game suspension and sophomore forward David McCormack serving a two-game suspension, Kansas will need to play with a more guard-heavy lineup. Now more than ever, the Jayhawks will need to rely on shooting from outside to expand their offense.