Kansas men’s golf finished eighth, shooting a 19-over (883) at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate in Albuquerque, New Mexico Sunday.
The Jayhawks finished 29 shots behind the champion New Mexico, who defeated BYU in a playoff round.
Kansas had to deal with the elevation at The Championship Golf Course in Albuquerque, which sits at just over a mile high, and it was a learning process for the team.
“I think we got a better feel for the elevation and adjusted to the distances better. We still need to execute better on par five holes and need all five guys to compete for an entire 18 holes,” coach Jamie Bermel said in a Kansas Athletics press release.
Senior Andy Spencer's tournament was highlighted by three straight birdies on the first day, sitting at 1-over (145). He placed the highest of any Jayhawk with a 3-over (219) overall and tied for 22nd place.
Redshirt sophomore Jeff Doty did well on the first two days, with a combined score of 1-over (145) on the first day, but shot a 3-over (75) in the third round. Doty finished 4-over (220) and tied for 25th overall.
As for freshman Luke Kluver, he earned a total score of 4-over (220) and finished tied for 25th overall. Kluver, who tied for fifth at the Windon Memorial Classic last week, had a promising second round. He shot 1-under (71), but he wasn’t able to stay under par on Saturday, shooting 2-over (74).
Kansas shot an 11-over (299) as a team in the final round, which was its worst showing of the tournament.
"We need better consistency from top to bottom. We will get a chance to practice our match play the next 10 days and try to figure out how to beat some teams,” Bermel said in a Kansas Athletics press release.
Junior Ben Sigel finished over par in all three rounds and ended up 12-over (228) at the end of the event. Sigel struggled most in the second round of the tournament when he shot 6-over (78). Sigel tied for 56th place overall.
Fellow junior Drew Shepard finished with a 12-over (228) as well, tying with Sigel for 56th. Shepard sat at 5-over entering Saturday but bogeyed eight times in the final round. He also had just one birdie after earning seven on Friday.
Kansas will next play at the Big 12 Match Play Championship on Oct. 11-13 in Houston, Texas.