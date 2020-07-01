After a successful petition to the NCAA, Kansas men’s basketball’s infraction case will be handled by the newly founded Independent Accountability Resolution Process, the NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon in a statement.
The IARP, made up of independent investigators, is utilized by the NCAA to handle more complicated infraction cases and avoid conflicts of interest. There is also no appeal process, meaning the committee's decision on the case is final. There is also no timetable for a final ruling on the case.
In September 2019, Kansas was charged by the NCAA with five Level I violations, including a lack of institutional control, against the men’s basketball team — which is considered the most egregious offense. The NCAA has alleged that Adidas served as a booster and paid improper benefits to potential men’s basketball recruits for Kansas.
Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend have both been directly named in the case, with both consistently refuting each of the Level I violations.
This will be the third case the IARP will handle, after previously ruling in the NCAA’s cases against Memphis and North Carolina State.